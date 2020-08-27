1/1
Thomas J. McLaughlin
1941 - 2020
Thomas Joseph McLaughlin, 79, of Crystal River, FL passed away August 25, 2020 in Inverness. He was born on May 28, 1941 to Thomas and Ellen McLaughlin in Somerville, Mass. He served his country in the US Army and then went on to work as a Manager for a telephone company for most of his life. Thomas moved to the area about 20 years ago from Dracut, Mass. He was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, a member of the Plantation Golf Course, a member of the American Legion Post 155 and was the Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge in Mass. Thomas was an avid bike rider, golfer and all around health enthusiast and enjoyed exercising at the local YMCA.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert McLaughlin. He is survived by he loving wife Sheila McLaughlin; children Grace McLaughlin, Kelley McLaughlin, Thomas McLaughlin and Karen (John) McLaughlin White; step-children Phillip, Gayle, Michael, Georgine and Sheila; brother Rev. Richard McLaughlin and brother-in-law Dennis Johns; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
