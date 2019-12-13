Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. "Tom" Tompkins


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. "Tom" Tompkins Obituary
Mr. Thomas (Tom) J. Tompkins, age 74 of Inverness, Florida, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
He was born July 9, 1945 in Mahopac, NY the son of Donald and Doris (Brown) Tompkins. He worked as the Owner/Operator of an electrical company in New York. Once he moved to Florida he worked for Citrus Pools.
Mr. Tompkins was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles.
Survivors include wife, Linda Tompkins of Inverness, FL with whom he recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Additional survivors also include a son, Douglas Tompkins and his wife Becki, Beacon, NY, a Daughter Karen Tompkins, Carmel, NY, Grandchildren Caitlyn and Mathew Germanero, Red Hook, NY, Kyle and Kevin Greenwood, Carmel, NY, brother Dave Tompkins and his wife Dena, Newington, Ct., sister Mary and her husband Donald Selber, Brunswick, Ga., 6 nephews and one Niece. He was a great husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed!
Friends who wish may send memorial donations to Vitas Hospice at http:// www.Vitas.com or 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness 34450.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. A service of remembrance is being planned for January. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now