|
|
Mr. Thomas (Tom) J. Tompkins, age 74 of Inverness, Florida, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
He was born July 9, 1945 in Mahopac, NY the son of Donald and Doris (Brown) Tompkins. He worked as the Owner/Operator of an electrical company in New York. Once he moved to Florida he worked for Citrus Pools.
Mr. Tompkins was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles.
Survivors include wife, Linda Tompkins of Inverness, FL with whom he recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Additional survivors also include a son, Douglas Tompkins and his wife Becki, Beacon, NY, a Daughter Karen Tompkins, Carmel, NY, Grandchildren Caitlyn and Mathew Germanero, Red Hook, NY, Kyle and Kevin Greenwood, Carmel, NY, brother Dave Tompkins and his wife Dena, Newington, Ct., sister Mary and her husband Donald Selber, Brunswick, Ga., 6 nephews and one Niece. He was a great husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed!
Friends who wish may send memorial donations to Vitas Hospice at http:// www.Vitas.com or 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness 34450.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. A service of remembrance is being planned for January. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019