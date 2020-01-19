|
|
Thomas James Neil, JR "TJ" passed away while under the care of his loving family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on January 12, 2020 at the age of 45. TJ was born on September 13, 1974 in Quincy, MA to Jean (Rengucci) Neil and the late Thomas James Neil, SR.
He made Citrus County his home in 1986 after relocating from New Hampshire with his family. An extremely talented artist, TJ attended the Ringling School of Art & Design in Sarasota and excelled as a Sculptor. He and his father designed and constructed the turtle sculptures located at Cooter Pond and Liberty Park in Inverness as well as numerous sculptures around Citrus County, the state and the southern U.S. TJ was also a gifted singer.
Those left to mourn TJ's passing include his sons: Thomas James Neil, III "T3" and Ryan James Neil of Carriere, MS; his mother, Jean Neil of Lecanto; sisters: Theresa Jean Savery and her husband Terry Murray of Homosassa, Angie Keeney of Beverly Hills, Tina Hayes and her husband Kurt of Lecanto; his nieces: Alyssa, Stephanie, Samantha, Nicole and Gabrielle and his nephew Derek.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice House Lecanto, FL c/o Leigh Anne Silva.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020