Thomas "Tom" Keefe
THOMAS L. KEEFE
HOMOSASSA, FLORIDA – Mr. Thomas "Tom" Keefe, age 76, of Homosassa, FL, died suddenly at his home on Thursday, November 12.
Born in Lawrence, MA, Mr. Keefe was educated at St. Anne's Grammar School and graduated from High School while in the military. He served his country in the Navy.
Tom always had a smile on his face and loved being around people. Friends and neighbors could count on Tom for help when they needed it and for good company. He and his dog Jinju (Pearl) were inseparable.
He was a retired painter in the Missile Systems industry. While he was working in Korea he met and married his wife of 50 years, Kun Nyo Chong (Jeannie) who survives him.
Tom is also survived by his sisters Barbara Comeau and her husband Dana of Homosassa, Ellen Forcier and her husband Emile of Homosassa and Carol Williams of Salem, NH. Also surviving him are his wife's brothers Chu Won Chong of Lilburn, GA, Chu Chol Chong and his wife Jeung Sook Chong of Talking Rock, GA, and a sister Kunnim Kim of CA. He also had several nieces and nephews.
Tom will be cremated and Military Honors with Catholic Rite of Committal will take place on Fri., Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Committal
02:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
