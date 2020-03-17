|
|
Thomas L. Patterson, 83, of Inverness, FL passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, FL.
He was born in Toledo, OH on November 11, 1936 to the late Lyle Richard and Dorothy (Morrison) Patterson. Thomas was a teacher and arrived in this area in 2006, coming from Trenton, NJ.
Thomas was a health enthusiast. He was a member of the High School Athletic Hall of Fame and coached baseball, football, and soccer. He ran 3 miles every day for 1,054 days, totaling over 3,000 miles. He missed never a day. Thomas was an avid Red Sox fan, and toured the country on bicycle. He was also a published writer of the book, "Perry's Ways, Perry's Days" and "Kiddle and Me".
Thomas is preceded in death by 1 son, Richard C. Baily, Jr. He survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cynthia Patterson; his sons Shannon T. Patterson (Loretta Cline) of Union Grove, NC, and Scott J. Patterson and his wife Jean of Homer Glen, IL; daughter Elizabeth Corkery and her husband Aidan of Tarpon Springs, FL; brother Richard Patterson and his wife, Marie, and sister Judith Janecek and her husband, Bill; and 2 grandchildren.
Private Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020