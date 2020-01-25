Thomas B. Maslanka, 72, died on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. He was born in Waterbury Connecticut, raised in Wolcott, Ct.
Tom had many friends thru the years. He always made it a point to keep in touch with them. He worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 41 years as a electrician. He served 6 years in the Army Reserve. He was a motorcycle and antique car enthusiast. Kayaking was another one of his enjoyments. After retiring he moved to Beverly Hills, Florida where he met his second wife Pamela who brought him much joy to his life. Tom was a man who would do anything to help others. He truly had a "Servant's Heart." He will be missed by many.
He leaves behind his son Tom, Jr., daughter Sherri Mastroianni and her husband Marc with granddaughters Lexie Mastroianni and Leah Mastroianni.
A Memorial is planned for Thursday, January 30th at 11:00am at Gulf to Lake Church at 1454 N. Gulf Avenue, Crystal River. All are welcome.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020