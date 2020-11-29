1/1
Thomas Michael "Mike" Potter
1947 - 2020
Thomas Michael "Mike" Potter of Floral City, FL passed away at the James A. Haley Veteran's Hospital in Tampa, FL on November 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Mike was born in Tampa on January 23, 1947 and was a lifelong Floridian.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy Seabees and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
On September 4, 1971 he married Jeanne (Stickland) with whom he shared 49 years of loving marriage. Mike and Jeanne made Floral City their home 16 years ago after relocating from Tampa.
He was a Baptist by faith and a member of Floral City Baptist Church. Mike absolutely loved the outdoors and knew the woods like the back of his hand, never getting lost.
He enjoyed all outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, air boating and making homemade BBQ for his family and friends. Mike also loved to teach his family and friends how to water ski. He was a member of Floral City VFW Post #7122 and the Inverness Lion's Club.
In addition to his loving wife Jeanne, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Stacy Potter Largay and her husband Nick of Floral City, FL his son, William Thomas Michael Potter and his wife Rebekah of Floral City, FL; grandchildren: Jeremy and his wife Nicole, LCpl Steven W Potter of the United States Marine Corps, Bryanna and Caitlin; Step-mother: Gladys Potter; sisters: Joy Gotwalt of Gainesville, GA and Lisa Potter of Spring Hill, FL, and all his nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Michael Sellers and Pastor Eddie Quates of Floral City Baptist Church. Following the chapel service, full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122.
Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Mike will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00pm. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
In lieu of flowers the Family has requested Citrus Trees for them to plant in memory of Mike or donations to First Baptist Church of Floral City.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
