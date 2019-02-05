Thomas Paul Measel, 86, of Crystal River, FL passed away January 23, 2019 under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice.

He was born on July 24, 1932 in Clawson, Michigan to Milo and Theresa Measel. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army. Thomas then went on to work for Ford Motor Car Company for 31 years. Later in his life he was the Treasurer of the Fox Hollow Community, a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Frances Measel; children Cynthia Hartman and Gerald (Jill) Measel; brothers Richard Measel and John (Linda) Measel; grandchildren Michelle Zimmer, Nicole (Ben) Ferneau, Joe Neruda, Charlie Neruda and Greg (Barbie) Neruda as well as 3 great grandchildren.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholica Church in Lecanto, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of arrangements. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary