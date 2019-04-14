Thomas Warren Trout, a proud and honorable retired US Navy Commander, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019.
He loved life, his family and God, always greeting each day with a smile, song, or a boisterous "Good morning!" and a sparkle in his bright blue eyes. He was a dedicated lifelong military man; a veteran whose career started with graduating from USN Annapolis Academy class 51
His life started and will end with his return to Marietta, OH, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents at Oak Grove Cemetery near Washington and 9th, on his birthday at 11:30 am, May 14th, 2019 with his family and open to the public: "Tom's coming home. Have a seat on me!" celebration of a long life.
He is survived by his 4 children, Michael, Teresa, Greg & Cathleen, 4 grandchildren & a great-granddaughter.
Dad, You are loved & missed by all who knew you! Rest in peace.
"CHEERS!"
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019