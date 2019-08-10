Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
at the family's home
Thomas Wyatt Peterson


1959 - 2019
Thomas Wyatt Peterson Obituary
Thomas Wyatt Peterson, age 60, of Homosassa, FL passed away on July 31, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Thomas was born on February 27, 1959 in Winter Garden, FL to James Arthur, Sr. and Dorothy Luella (Wagner) Peterson. Thomas moved to Citrus County in 1964 from Orlando, FL. He was a metal fabricator and MacGyver Extraordinaire at Barramundi Corp. The man could fix everything.
In addition to his father, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Peterson, Jr. and his stepson, Jessie Allender, IV.
Survived by his wife of 32 years, Sarah "Rennie" Peterson; his mother Dorothy Luella Peterson; stepdaughter, Jennifer Krystal Salter and her husband, Robert; two sisters, Kathleen Faulk and her husband, Ray, and Deborah Mielke; two granddaughters, Haliey Borrmann and Tiffany Borrmann; two great grandsons Gabriel and Nathan Borrmann-Blom.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vitas Hospice.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the family's home on August 17th at 12 noon. All are welcome to come and share a memory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
