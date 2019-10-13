Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Tillman Lee Nelson


1937 - 2019
Tillman Lee Nelson Obituary
In Loving Memory of Tillman Lee Nelson. Born in Nashville, TN on September 8, 1937. Tillman passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. He was raised in Miami, FL and was a great freshwater fisherman and hunter.
Tillman was a crane operator for 20 years then was in landscape maintenance for over 25 years in South Florida. He always had a great sense of humor and was a well-respected man in the community.
A dedicated husband and father for 82 years. He is survived by sons, Tillman Lee Nelson Jr. and Steven Boe Nelson and daughter, Vanessa Petersen, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was very much loved and will be missed dearly.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, October 1, 2019 from 2pm – 6pm with the Service to begin at 4pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
