In Loving Memory of Tillman Lee Nelson. Born in Nashville, TN on September 8, 1937. Tillman passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. He was raised in Miami, FL and was a great freshwater fisherman and hunter.
Tillman was a crane operator for 20 years then was in landscape maintenance for over 25 years in South Florida. He always had a great sense of humor and was a well-respected man in the community.
A dedicated husband and father for 82 years. He is survived by sons, Tillman Lee Nelson Jr. and Steven Boe Nelson and daughter, Vanessa Petersen, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was very much loved and will be missed dearly.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, October 1, 2019 from 2pm – 6pm with the Service to begin at 4pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019