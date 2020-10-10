1/1
Timothy C. Phillips
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Timothy C Phillips, age 59, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 4:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory, with Pastor Kelly Greenawald officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery 10:00 AM Tuesday, Inverness, Florida. The family will receive friends from 2-5:00 PM, Sunday and 2:00 PM until the time of service Monday at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.HooperFuneralHome.com. A Zoom link is available for those not able to attend in person.
Mr. Phillips was born October 23, 1960 in Louisville, KY, son of Sylvester and Ruby (Hume) Phillips. He died October 5, 2020 in Inverness, FL. He moved to Inverness, FL from Louisville, KY in 1987. He worked for the Department of children and families in the 1980s and 1990s. Also in the 90s he worked part time at citrus Regal Cinemas, as well as serving many Christmases as Santa at the Crystal River mall. The last 20 years he was a Special Education Teacher at Lecanto High School, including being teacher of the year there in 2017. Tim collected old toys, board games, tools, and good yardsale deals he couldn't pass up. He was a DIY handyman who said that he could fix anything in a day or less even if the instructions said an hour. He loved jumping in his jeep for impromptu road trips.
Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Tommy, and sister Carol. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Phillips of Inverness, FL, son, Jason (Rebecca) Soukup of St. Augustine, FL, daughter, Autumn (Brian) Knapp of Inverness, Fl, son, Timothy C Phillips, Jr. of Ocala, FL, brother, Sylvester (Diane) Phillips of IL, sister, Teresa (Butch) Canary of KY, sister, Debbie (Don) Chaudoin of IN, 2 grandchildren; Harper Soukup, and Easton Knapp, and many friends and students. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Masks are not required for attendance but are preferred.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
12
Service
04:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
13
Interment
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
October 9, 2020
To my aunt and cousins, my heart breaks for you. I hope you know how much joy he brought into so many people’s lives with his witty and funny personality. He was certainly proud of you all and knew how much you loved him. May god and fond memories help ease your pain.
Brandy Gibbs
Family
