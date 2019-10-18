|
|
Timothy (Timm) Gordon Smith, 55 of Citrus Springs, FL passed away peacefully on Oct. 14th in Citrus Springs after a long, valiant fight against cancer.
Timm was born in Camden, NJ to Thomas & Patricia Smith on January 27, 1964. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School & attended Stockton State College until he realized his dream of designing boats was stronger than a career in the financial field. Timm enrolled in The Landing School in Kennebunk ME. After graduating he went on to work for Bertram Yachts, Davis Yachts, Carver, Pro-Line, Sport Craft & Jay Benford Design gathering experience & knowledge.
Timm moved to Citrus County with the sole purpose of having his own business, Smith Marine Design. He was active in the community as a soccer coach for the Nature Coast Soccer League & could be seen riding his bike down the Withlacoochee Bike Trail as well as fishing out in the Gulf.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Smith & mother Patricia (Giffin) Smith this past year.
Timm is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Arlene & son Logan of Citrus Springs. Also his brothers Michael (Vicki) of Voorhees, NJ, David (Karen) of Clayton, NJ, nieces Jessica, Rebecca, Sarah & nephew Jacob, as well as his faithful companions Niki & Mogley.
Timm wished that he was remembered fondly & suggested a memorial contribution to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or 800-805-5856. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Vitas Healthcare nurses. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019