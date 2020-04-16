Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy James McGuire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy James McGuire, 74, lost his battle with cancer on April 8, 2020. Tim was the beloved son of Robert and Rita McGuire, both of whom preceded him in death. He was the cherished brother of Mike and Barb McGuire, Mary Larsen (deceased), Pat Lavin and Jeff Bork, Sheila McGuire, Maureen Fisher, and Jennifer McGuire and Dave Sebora.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as dear cousins.

Tim grew up in Wisconsin but later moved to Inverness, FL to be near his parents.

Tim's sweet smile and gentle good humor endeared him to all he met. His keen observations and superb memory made him the family treasure that he was.

Tim was a man of faith, serving Our Lady of Fatima, his parish in Inverness, for many years. As the years went by, Tim became his mother's "constant companion" as she loved to say. It was this gift of companionship that allowed her to stay in her home for so many years. He selflessly dedicated himself to her needs.

Tim played the mouth organ. He played it beautifully, soft and low. It was the soundtrack to our lives in so many ways.

It is with such sad, sad hearts that we say good bye to him.

A service will be held at a future date.

