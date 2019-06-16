Timothy William Hoffman, age 75, of Lecanto, FL passed away at his home on May 8, 2019. Tim was born to the late Adrian and Dorothy (Hanover) Hoffman on January 11, 1944 in Homestead,

FL. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Tim made Citrus County his home in 2006 after relocating from Pittsburgh, PA and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. He spent 24 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail processor. In his spare time he enjoyed yard work and playing golf. Tim was also a sports fan but especially loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Earl Overfield. Those left to mourn Tim's passing include his sons: Christian A. Hoffman and his wife Carin of La Crescenta. CA, Timothy Lester of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Rebecca A. McLarty of La Crescenta, CA; sister, Darleen Overfield of Lecanto, FL; and grandchildren: Stella, Charlotte, Ava and Henry, and a life long friend, Mary Ann Hoffman.

A Celebration of Tim's Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Rev. Msgr. Cesar Petilla, Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Beverly Hills. Military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. Friends may join Tim's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim's memory can be made to: The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

