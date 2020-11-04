The Service of Remembrance of Mr. Timothy W. "Tim" Wells, 70, of Inverness who passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a. m. at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A 1968 graduate of Citrus High School, he was a resident of Inverness for 56 years. His father served in the Air Force and after his older brother and sister were born the family moved to Japan where Tim was born on Tachikawa AFB. The family was also stationed in Guam and Alaska but always returned to their home at MacDill AFB in between trips overseas before the family moved to Inverness in 1964. Tim served in the Air Force in California from 1970-1971 as a radio operator before returning to Florida. In his younger days he went on many hunting and fishing trips with his father and friends. He was a lifelong Florida Gator and Atlanta Braves fan along with playing golf and attending the Bay Hill Classic in Orlando. One of his first jobs was at B&W Rexall in Inverness followed by a career in jewelry sales and banking. He retired in 1989 due to health reasons. He was also a longtime fan of classic films and TV shows including John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart.
Surviving are his wife Janice (née Cosentino) of 36 years and son Jeffrey, both of Inverness, and sister Judy (Victor) LeFils of Daytona Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Thelma Wells (née Adams) of Inverness, and brother Terry of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He will be greatly missed by the Citrus High Class of '68 as well as his many cousins throughout Florida, Oklahoma and beyond who have fond memories of spending summers and holidays together.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Tim's memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
at www.mda.org.