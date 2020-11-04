1/1
Timothy W. "Tim" Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Service of Remembrance of Mr. Timothy W. "Tim" Wells, 70, of Inverness who passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a. m. at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A 1968 graduate of Citrus High School, he was a resident of Inverness for 56 years. His father served in the Air Force and after his older brother and sister were born the family moved to Japan where Tim was born on Tachikawa AFB. The family was also stationed in Guam and Alaska but always returned to their home at MacDill AFB in between trips overseas before the family moved to Inverness in 1964. Tim served in the Air Force in California from 1970-1971 as a radio operator before returning to Florida. In his younger days he went on many hunting and fishing trips with his father and friends. He was a lifelong Florida Gator and Atlanta Braves fan along with playing golf and attending the Bay Hill Classic in Orlando. One of his first jobs was at B&W Rexall in Inverness followed by a career in jewelry sales and banking. He retired in 1989 due to health reasons. He was also a longtime fan of classic films and TV shows including John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart.
Surviving are his wife Janice (née Cosentino) of 36 years and son Jeffrey, both of Inverness, and sister Judy (Victor) LeFils of Daytona Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Thelma Wells (née Adams) of Inverness, and brother Terry of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He will be greatly missed by the Citrus High Class of '68 as well as his many cousins throughout Florida, Oklahoma and beyond who have fond memories of spending summers and holidays together.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Tim's memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
10:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved