Todd Andrew Buchanan, age 23, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away February 12, 2019. Todd was born on November 6, 1995 in Akron, OH to Brian and Julie Marie (Baker) Buchanan. Todd moved to Citrus County from Brimfield, OH. He was a Meter Reader for CCL Inc. as a contractor for SECO.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Julie Marie Buchanan; three brothers, Austin Buchanan, Anthony Buchanan and Jackson Patton; paternal grandmother, Beverly Buchanan; maternal grandparents, Susan and David Baker; and great aunt, Linda Shaver.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at their home, 1414 W. Pringle Place, Citrus Springs, FL on March 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until
5 p.m.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019