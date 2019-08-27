Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Marr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LCDR USN, RetTom was born October 2, 1927 DeLand Florida and passed peacefully at Regal Palms in Largo on August 15, 2019. Tom lived life to the fullest; he enjoyed RV camping, flying radio controlled airplanes, bass fishing, reading and spending time with his family. A good Scotch and water at cocktail hour contributed to his longevity. Tom grew up in St. Pete and attended SPHS until his 17th birthday when he joined the Navy. Tom served the Navy for 26 years and is a veteran of WW II and the Korean War . Afterwards, he worked for ARATEX as a Boilerman and Engineer designing industrial laundry plants throughout the U.S. In 1978 Tom and Vivian moved to the lake house in Inverness. Tom volunteered at the middle school, was past president of the Florida Holiday Ramble RV Club and was past president of the Tri-County RC Club.Tom was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Roy Marr, and his wife of 49 years, Vivian Valsek Marr. Tom is survived by his three sisters: Charlotte Ford; Joan Carroll; and Susan Marr. Tom is also survived by his three children: Tom Jr. (Annette); Liz; and Michael (Brenda); and his grandchildren, Tom III, Laci, Rachel, and Zachary, and 7 great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his second wife Joyce Livingston and her children; Rob (Janet), Ray (Patty), and Sue (Tom) and their families. Tom was much loved by his family and friends. His infectious smile, great sense of humor, and the twinkle in his eye will be greatly missed.Donations can be made to Hospice and Dementia research organizations.

