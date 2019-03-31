|
Tony L. Mead, 55 of Homosassa, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. He was born June 4, 1963 in Stanton, CA and came here 45 years ago from St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his parents; Gerald and Mamie Mead, his son Justin, his sister Suzanne Forte (Steve), his niece Candie Feagle, his nephew Remy Forte and many dear friends.
Tony was an avid motorcycle rider and loved riding with his friends. He also enjoyed making home cooked meals for his family, taking his pop fishing and his momma out for margaritas. He will be sadly missed.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to assist the family would be greatly appreciated. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019