Tracy M. Wilson


1966 - 2019
Tracy M. Wilson Obituary
Tracy M. Wilson, age 52 of Inverness, Florida, died Monday, July 1, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born December 21, 1966 in London, England, daughter of Joseph and Doreen (Odgers) Morgan, and emigrated to the United States with her family in 1967. She worked as an ARNP at Citrus Memorial Hospital, and was a professor at Rasmussen and PHCC. She moved to Inverness, Florida from West Babylon, New York in 1991.
Her hobbies included music, singing, gardening, decorating, and arts & crafts. She was outdoorsy, loved to travel and was a great mentor to her students. Ms. Wilson was Catholic by Faith.
Ms.Wilson was preceded in death by father, Joseph P. Morgan and a grandson, Oliver Kunkle.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Jessica (Jacob) Kunkle and Jennifer (Christopher) Miller both of Inverness, FL, mother, Doreen Morgan of Homosassa; brother, David (Dee) Morgan of Beverly Hills, FL, Fiance, Terry Bratcher of Inverness, 3 Grandchildren: Emma, Joshua, and Weston, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 6, 2019
