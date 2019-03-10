|
Troy Allen Phipps, 50 of Crystal River, FL, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2019. He was reunited with his son Trevor Allen Phipps who preceded him in death on November 8, 2016 at the age of 22. Troy was born on January 29, 1969 in California and spent many years in Indiana before moving to Florida.
He is survived by his wife Fawn Phipps, his father Carroll and mother Sharron Phipps, paternal grandfather Donald Phipps, a brother Donnie Marshman, sisters; Kimberly Phipps and Tammy Loggins, Mother-in-law Deborah Tumara (Jerry Wright), Brother-in-law Kevin Cupit, nephew Jared Hudnall, wife Holly and their six children, nieces; Jamie and Nikkya Marshman.
A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Tom Reavesat 1 PM on Sunday March 17th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel 1901 SE US Hwy 19, Crystal River, FL 34429. Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019