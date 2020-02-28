Once again The Central Florida Family along with The Hopkins family are Extremely saddened to announce the Death of Tyler Rashad Hopkins. Please Remember his Children, Parents, Grandparent and Siblings as well as extended family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.
Arrangements are as follows:
¦ Flowers may be received at The J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Friday February 28th from 9 am to 4 p.m.
¦ Donations can be made in Lieu of Flowers Made payable to Roxie K. Brooks-Hopkins mailed to 210 west Jefferson street Brooksville Fl 34601.
¦ Funeral Cortege- The Funeral Cortege will form at 10 am at The New
Dimensions Barbershop 345 NE 10th Avenue Crystal River Fl. 34429.
- Viewing will be held on Saturday February 29th 2020 at the Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church on from 9 am to 11am with The Celebration of Life starting at 11 a.m. No Viewing following the Eulogy.
- Eulogist- Bishop Elect Al Hopkins.
- Officiant- Bishop Leonard T. Smith.
- Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020