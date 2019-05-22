Ursula R. Bryant, age 78, Inverness, Florida passed away May 13, 2019 at the Brookside Hospice House in Palm Harbor, Florida. Mrs Bryant was born in Breslau, Germany on September 11, 1940 to the late Erwin W. and Maria Theresia (Menzel) Nettusch. Ursula and her late husband moved to Florida in 2002 from Maine. She was employed for several years in the Personal Care Products Division for Procter & Gamble and also was a Tax Advisor for H & R Block Tax Service.

Ursula enjoyed many outdoor activities with her late husband including hiking the Maine mountains, cross country skiing, kayaking, working in her flower gardens and bicycling with her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Ursula loved to listen to music and dance and was always up to doing anything with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are 6 children: Andrea Schaper and husband Dale, Palm Harbor, FL; Marlene Meier and husband Po Y Ng, Brooksville, FL; Madelyn Meier-Copp and husband Ron, Cumberland, ME; Susanne Adams, Hernando, FL; Robert Meier and wife Nelvida, Port Charlotte, FL; Francis Meier and his partner, Mary Olivas, Bradenton, FL; 1 brother and sister, Wolfgang Voigt and Lydia Voelker, both of Germany; 2 grandchildren, Raeni and Kristy; many nieces and nephews, two step sons and their families. She was preceded by her late husband of 37 years, William S. Bryant on Dec. 15, 2017.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Giglio will begin a spiritual message at 2:15 PM. Interment will follow at a later date in Maine. Special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at the Hospice Center for their exceptional care and their warm hearts to Ursula and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred and may be sent to: Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, Florida 37760, with the notation of "in memory of Ursula Bryant," or www.suncoasthospice foundation.org\donations. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 22, 2019