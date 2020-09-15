Velma "Punky" Davidson, 86 of Crystal River passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born April 18, 1934 in Largo, Florida and came here 60 years ago from Ellwood, IN. She was the matriarch of a loving family and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by four daughters, Janet L. Bacon and husband Jamie, Brenda L. Wilson and husband Lawrence, Marsha L. Miller and Bonnie L. Heitz, fifteen grandchildren, Michelle Crossley, Lisa Stalker, Crystal Niemisto, Jennifer Thomas, Heidi O'dor, Genie Rhodes, Jackie Rhodes, Lawrence Wilson Jr., Kristen Ellis, Candice Casey, Wallace "Rocky" Miller, Rebecca Miller, Kylan Rhodes, Karissa Heitz and Kamerin Davidson, and 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace L. Davidson, two brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday September 17th from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL. A graveside service will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Lecanto, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.