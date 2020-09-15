1/1
Velma E "Punky" Davidson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma "Punky" Davidson, 86 of Crystal River passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born April 18, 1934 in Largo, Florida and came here 60 years ago from Ellwood, IN. She was the matriarch of a loving family and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by four daughters, Janet L. Bacon and husband Jamie, Brenda L. Wilson and husband Lawrence, Marsha L. Miller and Bonnie L. Heitz, fifteen grandchildren, Michelle Crossley, Lisa Stalker, Crystal Niemisto, Jennifer Thomas, Heidi O'dor, Genie Rhodes, Jackie Rhodes, Lawrence Wilson Jr., Kristen Ellis, Candice Casey, Wallace "Rocky" Miller, Rebecca Miller, Kylan Rhodes, Karissa Heitz and Kamerin Davidson, and 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace L. Davidson, two brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday September 17th from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL. A graveside service will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Lecanto, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved