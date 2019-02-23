Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma E. Proveaux. View Sign

Velma E. Proveaux passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home with her husband and children by her side. Velma was born November 29, 1938 to Reece and Dora Scott Long in Greenville, S.C.

Velma never met a stranger. She was a very loving, caring and giving Christian woman with a heart of gold, a smile and sense of humor that could brighten a room and the fighting spirit of a warrior that she kept until her last breath. Cancer may have won this round, but it did not get the Victory. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Preceding Velma in death was a husband, Robert Moorman, Sr. of 32 years, 2 sons, David and James, an infant daughter, Victoria Susan, her parents, Reece and Dora and sister, Sarah Hendershot of South Carolina.

Surviving Velma is her most cherished best friend of 17 years, husband "Terry" (Lonnie) Proveaux; 4 sons, Dan; Alabama, Douglas; Arkansas, Richard (Patty), Illinois, Robert (Marsha) Moorman, Jr.; Missouri and a daughter, Vicki (David) Hahn, Illinois; sister, Virginia Hudson, South Carolina; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many more family members and a very special friend, Mona Sylvester, Homosassa; all of whom she loved and cherished.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Homosassa, FL. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs. Inc., 352-563-1394.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Funeral Home New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home

