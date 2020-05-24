|
|
Velma Wanda (Hoskins) Gilbert, age 92, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away May 20, 2020, at the Vitas In-Patient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, Florida. Born Oct 17, 1927, in Kentenia, Kentucky to Victor and Anna (Smith) Hoskins, Velma married Leonard J. Gilbert on August 16, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. They moved to Florida in 1989 from Livonia, Michigan. Throughout her life Velma held many jobs including Manager Trainer of Blazos Restaurants and with Middlebelt Pediatrics. She was also an active member of the Crystal River Four Square Gospel Church.
Velma was predeceased by her husband, Leonard J. Gilbert and survived by two sisters, Vera Pannell and Vonda Petri; three sons, Larry Gilbert of Beverly Hills, FL, Gerald (Janet) Gilbert of Corona de Tucson, AZ, Randy (Debbie) Gilbert of Dublin, GA; five grandchildren Kristy Gilbert, Brian (Mindy) Gilbert, Matthew (Jennifer) Jepson, Jason (Fiancé Liz Corrigan) Jepson, and Gil (Stacy) Gilbert; nine great-grandchildren Cecilia Cyples, Rachael Gilbert, Korbin Gilbert, JacobJepson, Gabriel Gilbert, Aubrey Jepson, Clark Gilbert, Zoey Jepson, and Alex Gilbert, and two great-great grandchildren Denna and Raina Cregar; and various relatives and friends.
Velma enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted Christian who was always active in church youth activities as well as teaching Sunday School.
Family will be receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday May, 27, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday May 28, 2020 at the Crystal River Four Square Gospel Church. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020