Mrs. Vera Mae (Rains)Snyder, age 90 of Inverness, Florida, died Friday, April 10, 2020 peacefully at home . She was born June 4, 1929 in LaGrange, GA, daughter of Ferman L. and Mabel (Strickland) Rains. She worked as a Professional Seamstress for Michael and Toni Designs (Michael Braun & Toni Ackerman) in Tampa, FL for over 20 years, sewing their custom designs for entertainers such as, Jimi Hendrix, The Temptations, Iron Butterfly, Sonny & Cher, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, and Hulk Hogan. She has an appearance in "The Michael Braun Story." Vera moved to Inverness from Saint Petersburg, FL., in 2004. She was a wonderful, and loving Mother. She enjoyed playing card games, traveling and fun times with her Raybon sista's Rowena, Josie, Linda, Pat, Ginny & Roxie. Mrs. Snyder was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Phil Snyder in 1991, son, William L. Snyder in 2002 and granddaughter, Kimberly Michele Curtis in 1976, her Raybon Sista's, Rowena Hadley, Josie Tyre, Ginny Raybon, and "Roxie" Bette Emory. Survivors include son, Ronald P. Snyder and his wife Trilby K. Snyder of Chiefland, FL., daughter, Judy S. Turner and her companion Bradford L. Sorenson of Ocala, FL., son Charles (Chuck) Snyder and his companion Mary Welch, of Inverness, FL.,son Michael R. Snyder and his wife Irma Snyder of Saint Petersburg, FL., her Raybon sista's Linda Simon and Patti Morris, 13 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. The family will have A Celebration of Life ,on a future date to be determined. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice. Arrangements by the InvernessChapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020

