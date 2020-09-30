Veronica Massey, 60 of Dunnellon, FL passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born November 23, 1959 in Manchester, NH and relocated to Florida 23 years ago. Veronica worked at West Coast Insurers as a Bookkeeper for over 20 years. She spent her weekends visiting local thrift shops and yard sales, so she could gather trinkets to send off in her "Grammy Mail" boxes to her four grandkids.

She is survived by her loving husband Boyd Massey, her parents Germain and Mary Bolduc, son Doug Massey and his wife Lauren, daughters Amy and Danielle Massey, brother Fred Bolduc and his wife Renee, sister Lisa Anderson and her husband Dave, grandchildren Reagan and Logan Massey, Wade and AnaMae Creel.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday October 1st in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Private cremation will follow under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

