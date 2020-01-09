|
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Vicki Lynn Hart, age 68, of Dunnellon, Florida, who died on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Inverness, FL will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Durone Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Friday January 10, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Mrs. Hart was born July 30, 1951 in LaCrosse, WI and was the daughter of the late Daniel and LaVaughn (Skaar) Sopher.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Debra Lindgren and Dianne Gora and by 2 children Teddy Hart and Jane Wells.
She along with her husband had owned Quality Signs and Graphics. She was an adventurous woman who grew up hunting and fishing with her dad. She wanted to be a Paleontologist and study fossil animals.
She had a love for all animals since she was a child having horses, donkey's, ducks, fancy pigeons, peacocks, bearded dragons, goats and many more. She had a love for nature, native Indian artifacts, hieroglyphics, trips out west, writing song lyrics and poems, making flax bows, scrapbooking and swimming in the ocean.
She was a strong woman with the heart of a warrior and a love for live. She enjoyed spending time with those she loved always making sure they felt special.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson T. Hart, her sister, Sharon Lueck and children, Kristy Eichhorn (Shawn Berlin), Dawnn Allen (Toby Cantler), George Hart, Kathleen (Robert) Etterman,"Bug" Robert (Nancy) Hart. Mrs. Hart is also survived by a daughter in law, Lynne Hart and a son in law Robert Wells.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Skylynn Eichhorn, Bailey Berlin, Wyatt Berlin, Grace Berlin, Wade Berlin, Tonya (Fred) Criswell, Mikel (McCall) Allen, Darlis (Shyion) Gray, Cheyenne (Jessie) Henderson, Kevin (Lauren) Hart, Lisa (Eddie) Garlen, Nathan (Nichole) Wells, Eric Wells, Jessica (Jeremy) Borer, Bill Turkowski, Tricia (Dean) Dilullo, and great grand children, Blake Miller, Dalton Criswell, Trista Criswell, Konner Criswell, Westyn Criswell, Kash Allen, Arianna Gray, Braelyn Gray, Cayson Gray, Ashley Donahue, Alexis Donahue, Azriel Donahue, Emily Wells, Julie Wells, Gabriel Borer, Jackson Borer, Elijah Borer, Corey Wells, Destini (Michael) Latorre, Clayton Smith, Hallie Dilullo, Logan Smith and a great great granddaughter, Sophia Latorre.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020