Vickie Elaine Edwards, 63, of Crystal River, FL, passed away on August 11, 2019 at her residence.
Vickie was born, raised and attended the public schools in Citrus County.
She was employed by Proline Boat Co. for several years until the business closed. She retired from the Hampton Inn on February 6, 2017 after being diagnosed of her illness.
Survivors include her daughters, Felicia Bellamy, Lavelle Bellamy-Torres (Andre); son, Issac Edwards; sisters, Frankie Addison, Peggy Edwards; brothers, Walter Edwards, Kelvine Edwards; 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2105 N Georgia RD, Crystal River. Public viewing will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 713 NE 5th Terrace, Crystal River, FL. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs. Inc. 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019