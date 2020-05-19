With profound sadness we announce the passing of Victor Newton (77), a loving and devoted brother, father and friend to all whose lives he touched, was suddenly lost on Saturday May 16th 2020 after a lengthy illness.
In his early years growing up, he spent his life in Crystal River, Fl, then later moved to Chicago, IL where he spent the majority of his life for 32 years. Later moved to Phoenix, AZ where he spent the remaining years with his family. Victor lived a fulfilled life and was on the PGA Tour in his early 20's through his 30's.
Victor (also known as Vic) was survived by his two brothers Peter Newton and Roger Newton, his son Brandon Newton, daughter in law Jennifer Newton and three beautiful grandchildren Emily, Sydney, Noah Newton.
He will be laid to rest in Crystal River, Florida next to his parents Ralph and Mildred Newton.
There will be a private service held in his memory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 19, 2020