Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Newton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Victor Newton (77), a loving and devoted brother, father and friend to all whose lives he touched, was suddenly lost on Saturday May 16th 2020 after a lengthy illness.

In his early years growing up, he spent his life in Crystal River, Fl, then later moved to Chicago, IL where he spent the majority of his life for 32 years. Later moved to Phoenix, AZ where he spent the remaining years with his family. Victor lived a fulfilled life and was on the PGA Tour in his early 20's through his 30's.

Victor (also known as Vic) was survived by his two brothers Peter Newton and Roger Newton, his son Brandon Newton, daughter in law Jennifer Newton and three beautiful grandchildren Emily, Sydney, Noah Newton.

He will be laid to rest in Crystal River, Florida next to his parents Ralph and Mildred Newton.

There will be a private service held in his memory.

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Victor Newton (77), a loving and devoted brother, father and friend to all whose lives he touched, was suddenly lost on Saturday May 16th 2020 after a lengthy illness.In his early years growing up, he spent his life in Crystal River, Fl, then later moved to Chicago, IL where he spent the majority of his life for 32 years. Later moved to Phoenix, AZ where he spent the remaining years with his family. Victor lived a fulfilled life and was on the PGA Tour in his early 20's through his 30's.Victor (also known as Vic) was survived by his two brothers Peter Newton and Roger Newton, his son Brandon Newton, daughter in law Jennifer Newton and three beautiful grandchildren Emily, Sydney, Noah Newton.He will be laid to rest in Crystal River, Florida next to his parents Ralph and Mildred Newton.There will be a private service held in his memory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close