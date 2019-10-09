Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Nicholas "Vic" Rubino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor Nicholas Rubino (Vic) 74, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, FL. Vic was born to Victor and Virginia Rubino on April 24, 1945 in Buffalo, NY.

Vic worked in marketing and sales throughout his whole life, and was Catholic in faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joe and Eric.

Vic is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Pat); his sons, Randy and Dean; daughter, Vicki; sisters, Nancy Zito and Lynn Bene; stepsons, Larry Stokes and Monty Williams; grandson, Brandon; and many nieces and nephews.

Vic's legacy is "more than enough for a great life and love for him will never fade." Vic loved to sing, travel and enjoyed life.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The .

