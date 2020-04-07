|
|
Virginia A Esposito (Ginnie), age 76, of Lecanto, FL passed away on April 3rd, 2020 at the Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hernando, FL. Ginnie was born on February 9, 1944 in Washington, DC to Barry and Anna Grogan. She graduated from Marymount College in North Virginia.
Ginnie married Louis M. Esposito on July 4, 1964. Ginnie is survived by her husband, two sons, Louis M, Jr. and his wife, Bettiann Esposito, Kevin and his wife, Lolita Esposito, and one grandson, Michael R. Esposito.
She worked for the Department of Interior and at a pharmacy in Manassas, VA. Ginnie also served as the Church Secretary at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Marietta, GA for 17 years. Prior to becoming ill, she was the Greeter at the south door of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL. We want to thank Father Richard for the many times he visited her during her illness.
She and her husband moved to Citrus County in 1999 from Marietta, GA.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020