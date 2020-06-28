Virginia A. Prestridge, age 78, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Virginia was born August 16, 1941, in Manhattan, New York, to the late Evelyn Harnen Weilder and the late Robert "Bogdan" Weilder. Virginia's passion was interior design; she was a decorator for many years.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Larry Prestridge; they just celebrated 39 years of marriage on June 11, 2020. She is also survived by her children Frank W Bower Jr. (Tina), Vincent W Bower (Debra), Anthony Bower (Desiree), and Virginia A Geisler (Curtis) along with her sister Sharon Iverson. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren to forever cherish her memory. Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Olympia and her parents Evelyn and Robert Weilder.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Prestridge family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.