Virginia G. "Gail" Bailey, of Homosassa, FL., passed away on July 12, 2019.

A native of Gainesville, FL, but raised in Tampa, FL, she was born Feb. 23, 1940 to Clayton and Melba (Morgan) Davis, one of two children. Gail, as she was known to everyone, earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tampa. Her education carried her to positions at both Yates Elementary School in Brandon, FL and Egypt Lake Elementary School in Tampa. Mrs. Bailey moved to Homosassa in 2002 from Redington Shores, FL.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lindra Davis Alonso.

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles B. "Charlie" Bailey, Homosassa; sons Jeffrey Bailey (Sandi), and Derek Bailey (Lisa); grandson Tyler Bailey (Krystal); granddaughter Brooke Bailey; triplet grandchildren Chase, Chance, and Carly Bailey, and great grandson Champ Bailey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL on Saturday July 20 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Mrs. Bailey's name to St. Jude's, Memphis, TN or Vitas Hospice of Citrus County.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 16, 2019