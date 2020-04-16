Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lei "Ginger" (Miller) Kerns. View Sign Service Information New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home 713 Ne 5Th Ter Crystal River , FL 34429 (352)-563-1394 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lei Miller Kerns (Ginger) 85 passed away in her home (Crystal River, FL) surrounded by family and Vitas Hospice on April 10, 2020.

Ginger was born in Madison, WV in January 1935.

Leaving behind her husband of 32 years James Kerns, Ginger was loved and respected by all who knew her. She loved her work in the medical field for over 30 years (Washington DC/St Cloud FL) then went to work for Center for Independent Living (Lecanto, FL) for over 12 years helping citizens with disabilities of Citrus County. Ginger was very compassionate about her work, and assisted in many countywide projects for hungry and homeless in Citrus County, finally retiring in 2013.

She was the matriarch of her family that she loved so much, and very proud of her 5 generations.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, Rosetta Zinn Miller, father, Bergil Miller both of Madison WV and her sister, Josephine Hawkins of Cincinnati Ohio.

Ginger is survived by 3 daughters; Teresa Shafrath (Largo, FL), Deborah Patton (Largo, FL) and Kathe & Bruce Conner (Copper Hill,VA), 4 grandchildren; Mystie & Fred Moran (Beverly Hills, FL), Michael & Amy Patton (Floral City, FL) Samantha Patton (Maine) and Laci Damron (Charleston, WV), 10 great grandchildren Meghan & Mike Leffew, Justin Reis, Briana Terrien, Madison Reis, Alex Patton, Hannah Reis, Logan, Autumn, Alyiah & Johnna Damron 6 great - great grandchildren James, Hunter, Peyton, Elora, Iris & Coleson.

Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352/563-1394. Virginia Lei Miller Kerns (Ginger) 85 passed away in her home (Crystal River, FL) surrounded by family and Vitas Hospice on April 10, 2020.Ginger was born in Madison, WV in January 1935.Leaving behind her husband of 32 years James Kerns, Ginger was loved and respected by all who knew her. She loved her work in the medical field for over 30 years (Washington DC/St Cloud FL) then went to work for Center for Independent Living (Lecanto, FL) for over 12 years helping citizens with disabilities of Citrus County. Ginger was very compassionate about her work, and assisted in many countywide projects for hungry and homeless in Citrus County, finally retiring in 2013.She was the matriarch of her family that she loved so much, and very proud of her 5 generations.She is proceeded in death by her mother, Rosetta Zinn Miller, father, Bergil Miller both of Madison WV and her sister, Josephine Hawkins of Cincinnati Ohio.Ginger is survived by 3 daughters; Teresa Shafrath (Largo, FL), Deborah Patton (Largo, FL) and Kathe & Bruce Conner (Copper Hill,VA), 4 grandchildren; Mystie & Fred Moran (Beverly Hills, FL), Michael & Amy Patton (Floral City, FL) Samantha Patton (Maine) and Laci Damron (Charleston, WV), 10 great grandchildren Meghan & Mike Leffew, Justin Reis, Briana Terrien, Madison Reis, Alex Patton, Hannah Reis, Logan, Autumn, Alyiah & Johnna Damron 6 great - great grandchildren James, Hunter, Peyton, Elora, Iris & Coleson.Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352/563-1394. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close