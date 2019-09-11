|
Virginia Louise Costello, age 98, of Lecanto, FL, passed away September 7, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Virginia was born on January 21, 1921 in Bronx, NY to Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. and Josephine T. Jones. Virginia was brought to Staten Island, NY as a young child where she attended P.S. 16 in Tompkinsville. She was a graduate of Curtis High School where she was a member of the cheerleading squad.
Virginia married Peter A. Costello, Jr. in 1947 and they raised their family in Castleton Corners. She attended St. Rita's R.C. Church where she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary. In 1978 they relocated to Inverness, FL where they became members of the Volunteer Fire Department and Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church. In 2004 they moved to Lecanto, FL.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, in 2012.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Paul M. (Christine) of Staten Island, NY, Peter A. III(Katarina) of Chesterfield, VA, Keven T. (Maebelle) of Lecanto, FL; daughter, Kathleen M. Daniel (Karl) of Lecanto, FL; 10 grandchildren, Amy Fabretti (Steven), Peter Hogan (Traci), Peter Costello, IV, Michael Costello, Kaitlin Costello, Paul Costello, Daniel Costello, Asa Costello, Kiera Costello and Alexandra Costello; 4 great grandchildren, Nicholas Rizzo, Steven Fabretti, Emily Fabretti and Samuel Costello; 4 great-great grandchildren, Serenity and Genavee Rizzo and Aria and Ralph Fabretti.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019