Virginia R. Huffman, of Verona, Pennsylvania, passed away in her sleep on September 10, 2020, at AHN Forbes Hospital after sustaining injuries from a fall. She was 92 years old.
Born in Irwin, PA, to Julius V. and Bertha C. (Eckberg) Rosendahl, Jinny graduated from Margaret Morrison Carnegie College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secretarial Studies.
She married James C. Huffman in 1949 and they resided in Willoughby, Ohio for 30 years, where they raised their four children and were active in the First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby. Virginia worked as a secretary at the Y.M.C.A., and then at Lakeland Community College, where she rose to the rank of Supervisor of Office Services and taught part-time, also coauthoring a book on secretarial skills and word processing.
Jinny and Jim retired to Hendersonville, NC for 10 years, before moving to Homosassa, Florida. She returned to the Pittsburgh area in 2018, to be closer to her children.
Her hobbies included travel, singing in church choirs and in a vocal trio; piano, dulcimer, square dancing, quilting, needlework, pine needle basketry and watercolor. While in Florida, she was active in PEO and Women of Sugarmill Woods, was a volunteer for the neighborhood watch patrol, and wrote articles for publication in Braille by Horizons for the Blind. She enjoyed socializing with close friends from each of the places where she lived, maintaining lifelong friendships over many miles. She especially loved visits with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Huffman; and grandson, Benjamin H. Somerlot. She is survived by her children, Dale (Betsy) Huffman and Carol (Shirley DeVito) Huffman, both of Pittsburgh, PA, Gary (Kim Sova) Huffman of Des Moines, IA, and Kristy (John) Somerlot, of Willoughby, OH; granddaughters, Jessica (Coy) Nesbitt of Waldorf, MD and Brittany (Ryan) Lachina of Mentor, OH; great-grandchildren, Nataliya, Natasha and Noelle Nesbitt and Mason and Madelynn Lachina; and many nieces and nephews.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 7:00 pm. Contact Kristy at vhuffmanmemorial@gmail.com
for further details and to indicate if you wish to participate with a brief story or recollection. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Huffman Fund, 4785 Shankland Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094; or to Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224; or to UPMC Seneca Hills Village Benevolent Fund at Seneca Hills Village, Attn: Lloyd Leggett, 5350 Saltsburg Rd., Verona, PA 15147.
Private burial in the Florida National Cemetery.