Vivian DeVaughn

DeVaughn, Vivian A. 63 of Crystal River died Saturday September 17, 2020.

Flowers may be received Friday September 25, 2020 from 9 am to 4pm at the J.T. Campbell Funeral Home 210 West Jefferson Brooksville.

Funeral Cortege will form at 244 North Griffith Avenue Crystal River Florida at 10:15 am on Saturday September 26, 2020.

Viewing Prior to Service on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11am followed by a Celebration of Life all held at the Independent House of God Church Of The Living God 557 North East Second Avenue Crystal River Florida.

Eulogist- Bishop Leonard T. Smith.

Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Professional Services Entrusted to J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.

