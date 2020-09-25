Vivian DeVaughn

DeVaughn, Vivian A. 63 of Crystal River died Saturday September 17, 2020.
Flowers may be received Friday September 25, 2020 from 9 am to 4pm at the J.T. Campbell Funeral Home 210 West Jefferson Brooksville.
Funeral Cortege will form at 244 North Griffith Avenue Crystal River Florida at 10:15 am on Saturday September 26, 2020.
Viewing Prior to Service on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11am followed by a Celebration of Life all held at the Independent House of God Church Of The Living God 557 North East Second Avenue Crystal River Florida.
Eulogist- Bishop Leonard T. Smith.
Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Professional Services Entrusted to J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 25, 2020.