|
|
Vivian Louise Taylor of Inverness, FL passed away while under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on May 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Vivian was born in Chester, PA on June 3, 1932 to the late Jack and Gladys (Lundberg) Llewellyn. She was married to her husband Jack C. Taylor for 32 years until his passing in September of 1996. Vivian and Jack made Citrus County their home in 1981 after relocating from Dowingtown, PA and was a member of Hernando United Methodist Church. She was a Member and Past President of the Inverness Does Drove #232. Vivian enjoyed spending time with her many friends in her spare time.
Those left to mourn Vivian's passing include her daughter, Vera Milia; stepdaughters, Sandy Orellano and Sharon Mattson: stepbrother, Fred Osborne; granddaughter, Dana (Mark) Jones; great granddaughter, Rory Michelle Jones; In addition to her husband, Vivian was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth in 1999; her brother, John Llewellyn, and her sister, Twila Emuryan.
Due to the Covid 19 virus restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life Scheduled in the vicinity of August. Vivian's urn was buried beside her husband Jack in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Cremation was under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Vitas Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020