Vonda Parsons, 62, of Crystal River, FL passed away May 12, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1958 in Washington, DC. A tax preparer for most of her life, she was a member of the American Legion post 155 in Crystal river, loved going to Biloxi and loved her puppy "Little Man".
She is survived by her children Tiffany Johnson, David Parsons, Jr., and Heather Villa; sisters Beverly (Thomas) Isabelle and Sue Dugger; grandchildren Maddox, Riley, and Cali. Also surviving are extended family and caregivers David and Salome Sinclair and Mason Phillips.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 27, 2020