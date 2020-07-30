Voyce Rogers passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence. Born May 25, 1925 to the late Frances Jacobs Rogers and Brodie Rogers in Carr, NC, he was married to the late Mae Bell Williams Rogers.

He is predeceased by his brothers and sisters in North Carolina. Voyce leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, dedicated family and friends. There will be a private family viewing on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 713 NE 5th Terrace, Crystal River. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Crystal River, FL.



