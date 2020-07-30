1/1
Voyce Rogers
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Voyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Voyce Rogers passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence. Born May 25, 1925 to the late Frances Jacobs Rogers and Brodie Rogers in Carr, NC, he was married to the late Mae Bell Williams Rogers.
He is predeceased by his brothers and sisters in North Carolina. Voyce leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, dedicated family and friends. There will be a private family viewing on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 713 NE 5th Terrace, Crystal River. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Crystal River, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 563-1394
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved