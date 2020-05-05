|
Walter E. Mabie of Hernando, FL passed away May 1, 2020 while under the care of Vitas Hospice at the age of 93. Born in Akron, IN on December 8, 1926 to Walter K. and Beulah (Floor) Mabie, Walter was raised on a farm near Green Oak, IN. He entered the Navy in August of 1944 and served in Guam and Okinawa during World War II. Following his military service, Walter graduated from the American Institute of Baking in Chicago, IL in August of 1948. He joined Channell Target Associated Bakeries in Dallas, TX in September of 1948. In 1965, he went on to become the President of Colonial Bakery in Muncie, IN and served for 16 years. After leaving Colonial Bakery, he moved to Fort Wayne, IN and worked for the Holsum Baking Company where he served as President until moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1979 where ran Mead's Baking Company. Walter eventually retired to Hernando, FL in 1982 and was a member of Hernando United Methodist Church. He loved the game of baseball and was a dedicated fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Walter was a life member of the Elk's for 58 years. He went through the chairs and became Exalted Ruler of Inverness Elks #2522 from 1987 to 1988. He was lodge secretary for 18 years and served as Esquire at the age of 88. Walter was a past District Vice President, Grand Exalted Ruler, State Ritual Judge and served on the Board of the Children's Hospital for 6 years. In 1964 he joined the Masons and became a 32nd Degree Mason in 1966. He was a Past Master of Citrus Masonic Lodge No.118 in Inverness. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Those left to mourn Walter's passing include his daughter, Tina Mabie of Hernando, FL; sons: Gary Mabie of Jacksonville, AL; Robert Scott Mabie of Spencer, WV; a step son, Scott Mowry (Arlene) of Sanibel, FL; sister, Freida Lewis of Kokomo, IN; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, "Lille" Mabie on July 5, 2016; his daughter, Cheryl Browning; a step daughter, Lynn Niblick; two brothers, Morris and Richard Mabie, and his sister, Esther Ferguson.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Fountains Memorial Park Cemetery in Homosassa. The Rev. David Spaulding, pastor of the Hernando United Methodist Church will officiate. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness. The Inverness Elks Lodge will conduct their service at 5:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 No. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. Due to the Covid 19 virus and the CDC guidelines, there will be 50 persons permitted in the chapel. That represents 25% of the funeral chapel capacity and is within the CDC recommendation. Additionally, friends may visit with each other in other separate visitation rooms provided.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 5, 2020