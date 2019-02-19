Wanda Faye (Larkin) Bennett, age 73, of Inverness, FL passed away on February 15, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Wanda was born on June 11, 1945 in Chattanooga, TN to the late Milton Pryor and Bessie (Walton) Larkin. She married Nolan Bennett on March 5, 1971 and they made Citrus County their home in 2005 after relocating from Hazlet, NJ. Wanda started her higher education at the University of Florida and was a diehard Gators fan. She went on to graduate Suma Cum Laude from Kean University in Union, N.J. where she had earned the highest ever grade point average in history studies for a female and was inducted into the Phi Alpha Theta History Honors Society. Wanda was an educator throughout her lifetime and was named the Citrus County Teacher of the Year in 2006 by the Renaissance Center in Lecanto, FL. She also taught English as a Second Language at Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness, FL. Wanda was Christian by faith and a doting and loving grandmother to her grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband Nolan, those left to mourn Wanda's passing include daughter, Amy Flippen of Inverness, FL; her son, Ian Bennett and his wife Bernadette of Red Bank, N.J.; brothers: Robert Larkin of Augusta, GA, James Larkin of Towsend, GA; sister, Ann Crosswell of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren: Timothy Flippen and Isabella and Brendon Bennett. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Larkin and her son-in-law, Christopher Flippen.

A Celebration of Wanda's life is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests optional memorial donations be made in Wanda's memory to help aid cancer research efforts at the Moffitt Cancer Center, Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation 12902 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND Tampa, FL 33612 or by visiting https://moffitt.org/give/ways-to-give/. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.