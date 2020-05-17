|
On May 8, 2020 while under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice Care, Wanda Lavennie Giddens lost her courageous fight with cancer. She was born on February 1, 1932 in Tallahassee, FL and left this world to join many members of her family in heaven, including her father Tommy B. Stanaland, mother Ruth Allen Stanaland, and two sons: Thomas Phillips and Rodney Phillips. Left to join her at a later time are sons: Bruce Phillips and Rodney Phillips; sisters: Thala Duteau and Betty Ruth Robinson; brother, Tommy Stanaland; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends. She was a Christian by faith.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 17, 2020