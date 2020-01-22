|
Wanda Lee Topping entered the Gates of Heaven on Friday, January 17th at Seasons Hospice, St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Wanda was born on June 14, 1929 in Cynthiana, Ohio. She was the daughter of Pearl and Josephine Wood. She was a 1947 graduate of New Holland High School in New Holland, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph W. Topping, two daughters, Ann Topping and Mindy McKinnis, a son-in-law, Greg McKinnis, and three grandchildren, Mark and Ally Saluta and Madison McKinnis. Wanda was a devoted Christian and will most be remembered by her love for her Savior.
A Memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at the Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL with burial immediately afterwards at Fountains Memorial Park, 5635 W. Green Acres St. Homosassa, Fl. The family wishes to thank the Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Tampa for providing a caring and safe home for Wanda these past two years and for the Seasons Hospice staff for their exemplary care for her in her final days. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020