Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fountains Memorial Park
5635 W. Green Acres St
Homosassa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Topping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee Topping


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lee Topping Obituary
Wanda Lee Topping entered the Gates of Heaven on Friday, January 17th at Seasons Hospice, St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Wanda was born on June 14, 1929 in Cynthiana, Ohio. She was the daughter of Pearl and Josephine Wood. She was a 1947 graduate of New Holland High School in New Holland, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph W. Topping, two daughters, Ann Topping and Mindy McKinnis, a son-in-law, Greg McKinnis, and three grandchildren, Mark and Ally Saluta and Madison McKinnis. Wanda was a devoted Christian and will most be remembered by her love for her Savior.
A Memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at the Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL with burial immediately afterwards at Fountains Memorial Park, 5635 W. Green Acres St. Homosassa, Fl. The family wishes to thank the Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Tampa for providing a caring and safe home for Wanda these past two years and for the Seasons Hospice staff for their exemplary care for her in her final days. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now