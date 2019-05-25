Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren H. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



H. Warren Johnson, age 94, a 27 year resident of Meadowcrest in Crystal River, FL, died suddenly in his home on May 27, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughter.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol, his daughter Barbara Johnson, also of Crystal River, and his son Richard Johnson of Washington, DC.He is also survived by his sister Doris Fraser and her husband John of Worcester, MA.Warren grew up in Hempstead, NY and attended Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn until he was drafted in the US Army in 1942. He served during WWII and saw combat throughout Italy. After his honorable discharge, he graduated from Hofstra University in Uniondale, NY and worked as a government auditor for Nassau County, NY. He retired in 1990.He and Carol moved to Crystal River in 1991. Warren was an active member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River since 1992, serving as an usher and in various other roles, including a stint as treasurer.He was also an active member of the Meadowcrest Community and served as treasurer of Hillcrest Village from 1993-1998.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 North Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of cremation arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 25 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

