Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the residence
Mr. Warren W. "Skip" Eisner III


1944 - 2019
Mr. Warren W. "Skip" Eisner III Obituary
Mr. Warren W. "Skip" Eisner III, age 75 of Hernando, Florida, died Monday, July 22, 2019 in Inverness, FL. He was born February 5, 1944 in Walpole, MA, son of Warren and Elizabeth (Julius) Eisner. Skip lived in Citrus County for 33 years and was the former owner and operator of the Hair Company, Hernando, FL.
Skip enjoyed traveling, cars, roller skating in his younger days and spending time with family and friends. Skip was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his partner of 55 years John Cadogan of Hernando, FL, cousins, Mary Jane Lang of Norwood, MA, Carmela Julius of Foxboro, MA, and Denise Clark of Norwood, MA, many other family members and special friend Paul Drolet.
The family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Road Inverness, FL 34450. A Celebration of Skip's Life is planned for Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until
3:00 PM at the residence. For further information please call 352-746-0022.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com . Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019
