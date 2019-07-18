Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
his residence
Wayne E. Harden

Wayne E. Harden Obituary
Wayne E. Harden, 78 of Crystal River passed away Monday July 15, 2019. He was born January 17, 1941 in Jacksonville, FL and came here 30 years ago from Tarpon Springs, FL. Wayne was a retired mechanic and proudly served in the US Coast Guard. He was an Antique Car fan, enjoyed country musicand loved spending time and traveling with family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Sheila Harden of Crystal River, sons; Robbie Harden of Dunnellon, FL and Jeff Harden of Holiday, FL, daughters; Debbie Stringfield of Plant City, FL and Shannon Parrish (Kenny) of Citrus Springs, FL, a sister Bunny Smith of Gainesville, FL , 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at 12:00 Noon on Sunday July 21st at his residence. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 18, 2019
