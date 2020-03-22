Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne G. Baumeister. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM funeral home Graveside service 1:30 PM Fountains Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne G. Baumeister, 72, of Homosassa, FL,

Preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Frances (Sue) Baumeister, step-son Keith A.Shiminski of Windsor, VA, daughter Leona M. (Shelley) Lasko of Seattle, WA, and all of his beautiful nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He served his country proudly on the USS Guadalcanal (LPH – 7) from 1969 to 1973.

Wayne has a message for all of his family, friends and acquaintances: " If you are reading this, then I have completed my journey on this earth. I am headed towards my next enlightenment/recycle meant. This world is full of lessons to be learned, sometimes a very rocky road and sometimes a wonderful and fantastic place to be. To anyone I have hurt, offended or ticked off, please forgive me. I hope I have learned in this past life those lessons were meant to teach me to grow. To my friends and family that have loved and helped me, THANK YOU! You will be in my heart for eternity. Please don't grieve for me as I consider this 'Graduation day.' Know that I will love you forever and I am sure we will meet again someday. You're all special. Keep the family together and close, have special occasions with each other when needed. Celebrate with giving someone a hug, saying you love and care for them. Be kind to people and enjoy your blessings each day. Hugs and kisses and love from me. Godspeed to all, for happiness and peace on earth."

Friends will be received on Tues., March 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. Please be aware that only 20 persons at a time will be admitted to the funeral home.

